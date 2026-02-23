February 23, 2026

ON THE LEFT, THE WILL TO POWER DERIVES FROM VICTIMHOOD, especially for Gavin Newsom:

Tweet continues:

He desperately needed to surface some “oppressed” intersectional identity.

He’s going with “disabled” and will start “calling out” his opponents for “abelism” now.

The only other option he had was some “trans” identity like “nonbinary.” But he knows he couldn’t pull that off, and gender ideology is increasingly cringe and politically unpopular. Although I wouldn’t totally write off the possibility of him flirting with this.

His best bet was “disabled.” You could tell he was itching to bring it up, as his recent call-out was a serious stretch. The last time he mentioned it on X was 10 years ago.

Expect to see him bring it up more and more during his presidential campaign.

Along with his party’s operatives with Chyrons:

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted at 8:45 pm by Ed Driscoll