ON THE LEFT, THE WILL TO POWER DERIVES FROM VICTIMHOOD, especially for Gavin Newsom:

Did you know that Gavin Newsom was "dyslexic" before he brought it up last week? It's obvious what he's doing. He knows that the woke left is going to heavily penalize him for being a straight, white guy. He desperately needed to surface some "oppressed" intersectional identity.… — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 23, 2026

Tweet continues:

He desperately needed to surface some “oppressed” intersectional identity. He’s going with “disabled” and will start “calling out” his opponents for “abelism” now. The only other option he had was some “trans” identity like “nonbinary.” But he knows he couldn’t pull that off, and gender ideology is increasingly cringe and politically unpopular. Although I wouldn’t totally write off the possibility of him flirting with this. His best bet was “disabled.” You could tell he was itching to bring it up, as his recent call-out was a serious stretch. The last time he mentioned it on X was 10 years ago. Expect to see him bring it up more and more during his presidential campaign.

Along with his party’s operatives with Chyrons:

100% guaranteed, mark it, Jake Tapper is going to scold a Republican in the coming future because Gavin Newsom says he's dyslexic. https://t.co/2KGIk0iQEf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2026

(Classical reference in headline.)