EVENTUALLY A MULE GETS THE HINT: CNN Finally Admits the Truth About Democrat-Run Cities.
There’s an old story about hitting a mule with a 2×4, because they were easy to work with, once you get their attention.
EVENTUALLY A MULE GETS THE HINT: CNN Finally Admits the Truth About Democrat-Run Cities.
There’s an old story about hitting a mule with a 2×4, because they were easy to work with, once you get their attention.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.