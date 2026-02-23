SOMETHIN’ AIN’T RIGHT IN TEXAS: Irving, Texas, former home of the Dallas Cowboys and to this day still the home of the University of Dallas, a superb, orthodox and conservative Catholic liberal arts university, today has two Sharia courts operating??? I spent three and a half great years at UD in Irving and I suspect there weren’t three people in the whole city who had ever heard of a Sharia court. Check out this post on X.