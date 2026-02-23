ANYONE WHO SAYS THIS IS ADMITTING THEY’RE IMBECILES: Gavin Newsom, Bernie Sanders Say They Don’t Know How to Get Birth Certificates.

Both of these worthies (we’ll leave aside worthy of what) have passports, anyway, which also prove citizenship. I mean, how else could Bernie have spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union and Noisome inflict his vacuousness on foreign forums? Bah. Idiots studying to be morons who don’t realize how their feigned imbecility only confirms their real one. And their duplicity besides.