WELL, THEY’VE BEEN OVERSOLD: Patients want bigger benefits from statins before they consider taking them, finds new study. “Even at a moderate risk (10%) of developing a heart condition within the next 10 years, 42.9% of US adults and 42.4% of Japanese adults declined to take statins after knowing how effective the drug is and what side effects it can have.”
