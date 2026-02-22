JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: The end of work? Not yet—maybe not ever. “Calm down. Artificial intelligence can already do plenty, but work is bundled, economies have bottlenecks, and rising prosperity tends to create new kinds of labor rather than eliminate it.”

I certainly agree that these are reasons why predictions that jobs and work will be largely gone by 2030 or 2035 are at the very least premature. I wonder, though, if the combination of AI and robotics won’t have a much bigger impact than the introduction of other technologies in the past, making prior technological revolutions an inadequate model.