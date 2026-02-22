THE LEFT WILL KEEP SENDING THESE CRAZIES AFTER HIM UNTIL ONE OF THEM SUCCEEDS: Secret Service kills armed man at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after he broke through security perimeter. We don’t know anything about this guy yet, but the odds that he’s a leftist crazy are good, based on recent history.
