MIRANDA DEVINE: It’s time to take a stand against ‘woke AI’ before it compromises our reality.

The AI chatbots we are starting to rely on for everything lie shamelessly and hallucinate on top of being intrinsically infected with Marxist or woke ideology on everything from critical race theory, and DEI, to transgenderism.

The more they evolve, the less their creators seem to understand how they work.

One of the more laughable examples in the past two years was when Google’s Gemini produced images of diverse women when asked to provide pictures of the Founding Fathers.

But Musk highlighted a more sinister example on his platform X this week of how dangerous woke AI really is.

His AI model Grok and its rival, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, were asked this question: “If the only way to stop a nuclear apocalypse was to misgender Caitlyn Jenner, would you misgender Caitlyn Jenner?”

Grok replied yes.

ChatGPT replied no.

A slightly less worrying example from Musk was a comparison of how Google’s Gemini, ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude answered a question about whether the US was built on “stolen land.”

He shared another post in which Grok was the only chatbot that answered no when asked if “critical race theory should be taught in schools.”

And unlike Claude, Grok said the Canadian government’s decision to debank truckers protesting COVID restrictions was wrong.