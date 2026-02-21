YEP:

You could argue that’s always been the case but now nothing gets built. There’s nothing to show for it. Not even a Boss Tweed Courthouse.… https://t.co/KA3bDhvemp

It’s important to understand that progressive technocracy has become a looting operation.

Are you guys ready to make a ruckus? I’m looking at MILLIONS of dollars going from the CA budget directly to orgs whose core function is to protest.

They then, on their socials post that they are hiring “organizers” to conduct such protests. With your money. pic.twitter.com/Wimte37GO5

