FROM PAM UPHOFF: Ruin and Redemption (Chronicles of the Fall Book 21).

A collection of six related stories

The Orgy Drug was just a snickery rumor . . . until an afternoon garden party when someone spiked the punch.

In a society divided by class, and ruled by the Mentalist Elite, who even keep their wives controlled with brain chips . . . Six upper class young ladies and their maids are faced with the ruination of their reputations—and the reactions of friends and family—and they’re going to deal with it, each in their own way.

Using the cultural changes forced by the loss of Zhivvyy Provoda, the Power Plague attacks, the illegal Orgy Drug circulating widely . . . and contact with other dimensionally-able civilizations, they’re all going to make it, one way or another.