THE KIDS AREN’T ALRIGHT: Gen Z is skipping sex to do this instead, study says.

Or maybe they are: “They’re not drinking and they’re not having sex. So what is today’s youth actually doing? According to an EduBirdie survey of 2,000, 67% of Gen Zers would choose a restful night’s sleep over a good romp in the sheets. Further shocking frisky generations before them, the survey also revealed that 64% of youngsters would rather prioritize keeping a stable job, 59% are focused on their personal success, half are shifting their attention to maintainig healthy friendships and 46% prefer some solo time to getting it on.”

Personally, I always found a restful night’s sleep was easier after a good romp in the sheets. But I guess that’s old-fashioned now.