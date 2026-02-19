ULTIMATE ENGINEERING: That’s the title of a new book out this week by Brit Stuart Burgess that makes a tremendously compelling case for the proposition that the human body is chock full of illustrations of a level of engineering expertise and knowledge that far exceeds the capabilities of evolutionary natural selection.

If you’ve ever been told your wrist, knee or ankle are examples of bad design, this book will demonstrate why from the perspective of one of the world’d top-flight biomechanical engineers that claim is the opposite of the reality. Here’s my review for The Washington Stand.