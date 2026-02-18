NATIONAL SUICIDE FOR PUTIN’S EGO: Russia’s Middle-Aged Poor to the Grinder. “What the data we do have show is that Russia will fight Ukraine to its last poverty stricken middle-aged man before pushing the papered urbanites in Moscow and St. Petersburg—or the flinty TicTok warriors of Chechnya—into the trenches.”
