WE’RE LIVING IN A PARODY:

DC Water's Manager David Gadis:

"We had too many white men in charge"

"The executives should reflect the city"

DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026