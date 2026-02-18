WE’RE LIVING IN A PARODY:
DC Water's Manager David Gadis:
"We had too many white men in charge"
"The executives should reflect the city"
DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac pic.twitter.com/shQ9rZfWJV
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026
The Chair of @dcwater board isn’t an engineer, or city planner
Dr. Unique N. Morris-Hughes is a DEI bureaucrat, non profit “educator”, grant disperser of taxpayer money, & former asst head of a boys charter school
She’s now head of the largest raw sewage spill in US history https://t.co/q443ILBfHk pic.twitter.com/Ak4nkE7TWB
— NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 18, 2026