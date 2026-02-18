WHERE ARE AMERICA’S JEWISH LEADERS? That may seem like an odd question to ask in this country, which has for so long welcomed and been blessed by courageous, freedom-loving men and women of the Jewish faith who love America and sought to protect and build it.

But my friend and former newsroom co-conspirator Richard Pollock — who made the long journey from 60s Lefty buddy of the Chicago 7 to a hugely successful journalism career and ultimately commonsense conservatism — looks around today and here’s what he sees:

“Today’s vicious antisemites are constantly in the streets. Yes, they act fiercely and thrive on intimidation. They are loud, impertinent, pushy and in your face. Muslims and political progressives have joined in an alliance to denounce Jews and Israel.

“They own the streets. They act with impunity. They physically assault Jews. They hide their faces behind Palestinian Keffiyehs and masks. We see their hideous work as they paint their dirty, antisemitic slogans to deface Jewish homes, synagogues, college campuses and Jewish institutions.”

Where are today’s Jewish leaders fighting back against this swelling wave of anti-semitism, Pollock asks?

ONE ENCOURAGING SIGN on this issue is the forthcoming “Why Israel Matters to America” forums on Capitol Hill for congressional staff and others who may be interested. Details here on HillFaith.