NEWS YOU CAN USE: Erection pills may have major benefits — for more than just sex: ‘Too many men are missing out’.

Viagra and other common erectile dysfunction medications are known as PDE5 inhibitors, meaning they block an enzyme that restricts blood flow by tightening muscles and narrowing blood vessels.

These medications relax the blood vessels, which increases blood flow throughout the body, including to the penis.

Researchers saw a link between medication use and better heart health, noting that the blood flow and relaxed muscles could play a role in cardiovascular benefits. The improved circulation and vascular function could also reduce the risk of strokes. . . .

Previous research has also found that taking erectile dysfunction medications could reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.