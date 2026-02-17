THE FULL MIFEPRISTONE TIMELINE: The FDA approved the chemical abortion drug in 2000 with four crucially important requirements, including being used only within the first seven weeks of a pregnancy, dispensed only by a qualified prescriber (with means to react promptly in case of an incomplete abortion or severe bleeding), patients had to have followup visits within 14 days, and all adverse events were to be reported.

Boy, have things changed since that initial FDA approval and the Sept. 12, 2001, death of Brenda Vise due to complications from a botched Mifepristone-induced abortion. The Family Research Council (FRC) went back and researched it all in depth to now provide this revealing timeline.