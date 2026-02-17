YOU SAY YOU WANT A (TAX) REVOLUTION: Well, Democratic Socialists like Mamdani, Sanders and AOC, if you were to confiscate 100 percent of the wealth of the five richest men in America, you could fund the federal government for two months, according to a National Taxpayers Union (NTU) analysis.

The same study found taxing the top one percent of all taxpayers at a 100 percent rate would fund Uncle Sam for four months. As Lady Thatcher famously said, “the problem with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.”