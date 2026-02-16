THIS IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AS IT HAS EXISTED FOR MANY YEARS: TSA officials will now be required to refer to non-US citizens as “aliens” under a change made on Friday.
“Aliens” is the statutory term, as is “illegal aliens.”
THIS IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AS IT HAS EXISTED FOR MANY YEARS: TSA officials will now be required to refer to non-US citizens as “aliens” under a change made on Friday.
“Aliens” is the statutory term, as is “illegal aliens.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.