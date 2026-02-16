I’M SURE IT WILL BE UP TO THE QUALITY OF HIS OTHER WORKS: Red Flags Fly With the Announcement of Malcolm Gladwell’s Upcoming Book on ‘Gun Violence.’

Criminality is not random

Only 0.2% of people ever commit murder, yet 67% of **all murders**are committed by people with prior arrests

People inclined to commit crime will continue to, unless stopped.

When those people are stopped, the crime stops. https://t.co/fDdyO5V3o3 pic.twitter.com/Uijz5E6v1S

— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 15, 2026