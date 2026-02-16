ROGER SIMON: A Tale of Two Foxes: Enroute Nashville/Miami Beach, media schizophrenia is revealed. “What I learned was, on the surface, something I always knew, that there were two foxes—Fox News and Fox Business. (Yes, there are smaller tributaries, but we’ll ignore them for the moment.) What I didn’t realize was how deeply divergent the two Foxes could be at times, and what that says about media in general.”