I DON’T REQUIRE WE BURN EDUCATION THEORISTS AND THE EDUCATION SCHOOLS THAT TEACH THEIR TRIPE TO THE GROUND: But can we abolish them? This sounds like a joke, but it’s not: – 1 in 12 incoming UCSD freshmen don’t know middle school math, – and the remedial math course was too advanced, – so UCSD had to create a remedial remedial math course, – and a quarter of the students placing into it had a perfect 4.0 GPA in their high school math courses.

That sounds so ridiculous, like something you’d read in The Onion, but it’s unfortunately real.

