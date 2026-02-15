CUNY “LAW” SCHOOL: CUNY to Host Talk On Hamas Tunnels as “Resistance to Colonialization”.

Grok tells me: “It’s the only law school in the U.S. explicitly founded to train outstanding public interest lawyers. The focus is on social justice, serving underrepresented communities, enhancing diversity in the legal profession, and progressive legal education. It integrates traditional doctrinal study with hands-on “lawyering” skills, clinics, and ethics training—praised by groups like the Carnegie Foundation as a national leader in practice-ready education.”

So there’s that.