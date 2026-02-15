CHANGE OF THE GUARD:

The Atlantic, a far left publication, has come out today with a piece about how indefensible it is to transition kids. Massive sea change. We’ve won the PR war to end this absurd abuse. pic.twitter.com/0GO56aqhRy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 15, 2026

So “Climate Change” is over now that Big Tech needs power for AI, the trans BS is out, Hillary’s speech suggests that immigrants are losing their appeal, so what will the next crazed Current Thing be for the left? You know there will be one, because there always has to be one.