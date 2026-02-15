SPEAKING OF HUMILIATION:
The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team just defeated Denmark 6-3.
By the ancient laws of combat, Greenland is now rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/G6uTqXMP7H
— 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) February 14, 2026
