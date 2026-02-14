BARACK OBAMA IS A BIG, FAT LIAR:
I get angry a lot when I hear Democrats lie, but I'm not sure I've ever been angrier than over the below video clip.
No one in the history of the USA has purposely caused more hateful division in America than Barack Obama.
For Frankfurt School Marxists, hate and division is THE… https://t.co/jQiz0Ldfz1
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 15, 2026
Self-important jackasses destroying the lives of random people with no connection to Epstein at all. pic.twitter.com/yQeRsWWzmu
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 14, 2026
Motherfucker literally sued nuns to try to force them to pay for contraception and abortions.
Fuck outta here. https://t.co/4YFkLbxMrj
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2026