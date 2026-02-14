OSTRACISM USED TO BE THE SOLE PURVIEW OF THE LEFT: Hegseth ends military education at Harvard, citing ‘Hate America’ activism. “Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon will end professional military education and fellowship programs at Harvard in 2026–27, citing anti-Semitism, DEI ideology, and alleged ties to U.S. adversaries like the CCP. He also said the department will review graduate programs nationwide to ensure taxpayer dollars support institutions aligned with military readiness and critical thinking.”