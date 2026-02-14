ELON’S IMPACT:
Katherine Boyle just identified Elon Musk’s most important contribution to America, and it has nothing to do with the products he shipped.
He’s de-Dilbertized an entire profession. “That’s not just a business achievement. That’s a civilization remembering how to make things that matter in the physical world again. And it might be the only thing that saves American technological leadership when the competition is just building faster because they never forgot.”