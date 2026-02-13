THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Honda’s EV Bet Is Costing the Company Billions. “The costly mistake of investing too much, too soon in EVs is not a phenomenon felt only by North American automakers. Japanese companies may have been more reserved in their foray into electric vehicles, but that did not make them immune as every carmaker invested in EV development and tooled up plants to make them.”
