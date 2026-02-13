A RUBIO/VANCE TICKET IN 2028? One Veep, Two Prez? On a historian/pundit musing over one vice president serving under two presidents. Not unprecedented: “Two U.S. vice presidents did, indeed, served under two successive presidents apiece. In addition, two other ex-veeps were nominated to serve under second presidents, but the later tickets were defeated in the November polls. And in the most bizarre case, one former vice president considered a return to the vice presidency after having served as president.”