STEVEN CALABRESI: The Scalia Revolution: Antonin Scalia’s legacy ten years after his death. “Justice Scalia’s revival of textualism and rejection of legislative history and original intent remains dominant today on the Supreme Court and in the lower federal courts, and it is increasingly important in legal academic writing. . . . U.S. Supreme Court opinions in 2026 are far more formalist, more textualist, more historical, and more conscious of the rule of law because of Justice Scalia.”