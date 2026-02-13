ECONOMIC MYSTERIES: Hmmm. As Welfare Money Dries Up, Luxury Goods Prices Suddenly Drop.. Probably just a coincidence, like the drop in snack food prices once SNAP quit covering snack food. “Unlike junk food, where prices are being driven down by increments, the resale price of luxury sneakers has cratered. People who used to flip sneakers at several hundred percent margins are now forced to take a loss, selling below the retail price.”