NEWS NATION’S KATIE PAVLICH HAS BEEN REPORTING INCOMPETENCE AND CORRUPTION IN THE PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. BUT THAT’S UNBELIEVABLE GIVEN HOW WELL THEY’VE RUN THE LAST COUPLE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS: Report: Pima County Sheriff Pulls Stunt in Nancy Guthrie Case That Has the FBI Fuming.
