I LOVE A STORY WITH A HAPPY ENDING: Kentucky Homeowner Thwarts a Not-So-Neighborly Home Invasion. “Hyatt decided his neighbor – yes, his neighbor – had some stuff he coveted. At 5 a.m., he forced entry. Local cops called it a straight-up home invasion. Hyatt’s neighbor, however, kept their safety rescue tool close by (not locked in a safe with ammunition stored separately), and used it to educate Danny on neighborly ethics.”