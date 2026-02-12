HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Capitalism ‘did its job’— now it’s time to replace it: Arizona State U. event.
Higher education did its job. Now it’s time to replace it. Who has the better argument, here?
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Capitalism ‘did its job’— now it’s time to replace it: Arizona State U. event.
Higher education did its job. Now it’s time to replace it. Who has the better argument, here?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.