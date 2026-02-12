THE HELOTS SHOULD KEEP THEIR PLACE: CNN Thinks Black Voters Are ‘Too Dumb’ and Scott Jennings Torched Them for It.
Read about the helots. Tell me that’s not what the Democrats think of their underclasses.
