INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE CLAIMS A WIN: Class Action Plaintiffs and Brookside, Alabama, Submit Settlement Proposing $1.5 Million in Compensation, Plus Reforms to Town’s Towing and Ticketing Practices: Small town that netted cash by policing for profit agrees to settle federal lawsuit from Institute for Justice.
