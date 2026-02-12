WELL, BYE: Famed Climate Scientist Who Sued Critics Wiped From Associated Press Article. “Associated Press released an article Monday concerning the Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revoking a scientific finding that has been the backbone for US regulation on greenhouse gas emissions and quoted Mann saying the EPA would be cementing Republican climate denial with this measure. Associated Press later removed Mann’s statement from the article the same day it was published without stating why they did so.”