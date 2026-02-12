ALL THE BEST PEOPLE INFORMED ME THAT THIS WAS A NON-ISSUE: NYT Editorial: It’s Time for America to Admit That It Has a Marijuana Problem. “At the time, supporters of legalization predicted that it would bring few downsides. In our editorials, we described marijuana addiction and dependence as “relatively minor problems.” Many advocates went further and claimed that marijuana was a harmless drug that might even bring net health benefits. They also said that legalization might not lead to greater use. It is now clear that many of these predictions were wrong.”