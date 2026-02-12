THIS IS WHY YOU SHOULD SUPPORT ARTISTS WHO DON’T HATE YOU: The whole “we need to support conservative artists!” thing is thinking past the (bad) sale. The right answer is “we need to support an arts community that is open to people who don’t parrot a party line.” Because most artists aren’t conservative or liberal, they’re weird hodgepodges of confusion and chaos and crazy and experimentation and changing beliefs. They’re our reminder that we can grow and shed our skins and feel no shame about learning, evolving, and changing our minds.

Or, if you know the writer’s politics, you should support writers to the right of Lenin. (Which M. C. A. Hogarth is, btw.) If you like what they produce that is. But don’t try to hold us to a strict “you must say it this way, and cross all your ts and dot all your is” because when you do that you get the same pap Hollywood and tradpub (with the exception of Baen) is putting out: screeds and political polemic. Not stories with heart and soul, that breathe and move. But if you like a book and find out the writer is to the right of Lenin, throw them some love. They’ve paid a price. Believe me, they’ve paid a price.