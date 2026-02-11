THE HORROR. THE HORROR.
For four hours.
You know how many jobs I’ve worked where I didn’t get to eat for 8-12 hours?
Yeah. And I didn’t break any laws. https://t.co/ku0Gijn87k
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 12, 2026
THE HORROR. THE HORROR.
For four hours.
You know how many jobs I’ve worked where I didn’t get to eat for 8-12 hours?
Yeah. And I didn’t break any laws. https://t.co/ku0Gijn87k
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 12, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.