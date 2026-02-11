THE NEW SPACE RACE: A city on the moon: Why SpaceX shifted its focus away from Mars: It’s all about speed, and Elon Musk’s catastrophe concerns.
I also think that looking at the world today, he didn’t want to go to Mars while leaving his rear areas undefended.
UPDATE: Related:
🚨NEW: Elon Musk explains his vision for future space exploration, mass drivers, and harnessing the power of the sun.
"In order to understand the universe, you must explore the universe. We're only using roughly 1% of the potential energy of Earth. The only way to access the… pic.twitter.com/SBl2Kg6Kb1
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 11, 2026