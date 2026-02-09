JOHN HINDERAKER: The Vapidity of Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends.

The idea that Epstein had a “client list” and ran some kind of international pedophile ring was always, I think, a myth. And this seems to be confirmed by the absence of any such evidence in the releases of Epstein documents to date. Although, to be fair, if Epstein supplied underage girls to anyone, Prince Andrew seems to be first on the suspect list.

So what do the Epstein documents show? The vapidity of the world’s supposed elite, I think. Epstein was a minor player in the world of finance, but he was regarded as an intellectual–a thinker!–with strong connections at both Harvard and MIT. Intellectuals like Larry Summers, former President of Harvard, were in his orbit, along with numerous members of the business elite.

James Marriott takes up this theme in the London Times: “Jeffrey Epstein circle’s ‘big ideas’ were vacuous guff.” . . .

You have to be good at something to make money, or to become a university president. But the idea that this something, whatever it may be, makes you a member of a global elite who should tell the rest of us how to live, is a malignant fantasy. We saw this in, among many other instances, the covid fiasco.

So it is entirely fitting that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump. Trump, more than anyone else in recent times, has been willing to expose the hollowness of the elite to which he once belonged.