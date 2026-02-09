ANALYSIS: TRUE. The end of college racial quotas is already making America more just. “What exactly is the mismatch now being unwound? Essentially, as colleges made having more black and Latino students a vital measure of their (supposed) virtue, they quietly adopted extreme admissions preferences in the name of fueling ‘campus diversity.'”
