STATE LAW MUST SUPERSEDE ACCREDITOR REQUIREMENTS. If a school can’t be accredited and also follow the law, it should take the conflict up with both legislators and accreditors, but it has to follow the law.

Ultimately, the solution may be that some state regulations against any concept even DEI-adjacent are loosened (Plato? Come on…), while accreditors dial back their DEI requirements. Both sides have something to lose if they don’t come to an agreement. But the major share of the blame has to be on accreditors, who should have understood that their power up until now relied on a nearly universal belief that their requirements weren’t used to play political games. But they played stupid games, and now they’re winning stupid prizes.