CULTURE ISN’T JUST SOMETHING YOU CONSUME, IT’S SOMETHING YOU MAKE:

🚨BREAKING: Music Industry is Shook as Kid Rock OVERTAKES Bad Bunny for the Top Song in the World.

This is despite Apple’s nonstop promotion of Bad Bunny.

We have the power to change culture 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iMbCOLi5cA

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2026