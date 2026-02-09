ANN ALTHOUSE ON HOW “THE CURRENT THING’ APPEARS:

Once you’ve said “2015,” you’ve got your answer staring you in the face! Why don’t you see it? That was the year gay people won their great victory, a right to marry, in Obergefell v. Hodges. McArdle has “an orthodoxy… crystalliz[ing]” — as if a mysterious disembodied force emerged out of nothing — ex nihilo!

But real human beings were involved and their incentive to acquire a new cause is obvious. The activists had won, but they still needed to work, they still needed contributions, they still needed to push conventional people to move forward into challenging new territory. They couldn’t just allow people to become decently accepting and empathetic to the gay people who, after all, are human beings who sometimes love each other and want a home and a family. Remember that moment?

That made too much sense. Ordinary people relaxed. Got comfortable.