WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
North sea fisherman here, we have starlink on our boat and it's bloody brilliant 👏 pic.twitter.com/OZfSmu9tRi
— FROG YOCKS (@FogYocks) February 8, 2026
I love the appearance by Arthur C. Clarke.
WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
North sea fisherman here, we have starlink on our boat and it's bloody brilliant 👏 pic.twitter.com/OZfSmu9tRi
— FROG YOCKS (@FogYocks) February 8, 2026
I love the appearance by Arthur C. Clarke.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.