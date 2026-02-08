A REPORT FROM A FRIEND IN COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA:

I want to relate something to you that is worth you blogging about. File under “(Some of) The Kids are Alright.” I am at a restaurant in Columbia called Publico that serves pitchers of mimosas. It is easily 98% women which is odd. But when they played the national anthem, everyone in the place sang along. Honestly it made me tear up. And lots of the undergrads I have talked to are from the North. These colleges are doing something right and they are succeeding. But a bunch of 20-something undergrads spontaneously singing the National Anthem really got to me. I think we’ll fine.