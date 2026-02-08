JOSH BLACKMAN: Seven Pages Of Nixon Grand Jury Testimony Reveal The Real Threat Of the Deep State. Nixon’s enemies within his own administration were spying on and trying to subvert the elected President. “The biggest takeaway is that an Air Force officer, Yeoman Radford, who worked in the White House, was a mole. No, not for the Soviets, but for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He would routinely make copies of documents from Nixon administration officials and share them with people in the Pentagon. Radford would pilfer documents from Henry Kissinger and Alexander Haig and make copies of them. . . . The purpose of this espionage was to check the incumbent president from taking actions that the deep state opposed. You have to read through a lot of background to get to this shocking takeaway. Here is the key excerpt, where Nixon reveals to the prosecutors about the deep state ‘can of worms’. . . . Do you see what happened? Nixon was fully aware that there was a deep state in his own administration. He employed the ‘Plumbers’ to plug those leaks. But he would only reveal the depth of the deep state before a secret grand jury investigation. The Watergate Prosecutors, who were part of the DOJ deep state, did not want Nixon to talk about the Pentagon deep state. And for five decades, this testimony was sealed, until Rosen reported on it.”